Minister Saboto Caesar attends CELAC’s Meeting of Agriculture Ministers
Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is attending a Meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean {CELAC}, which is focused on food and nutrition security in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The meeting, taking place in Guyana , is focusing on food and nutrition security in Latin America and the Caribbean.
In his address at the opening ceremony, Minister Caesar stressed the importance of the meeting