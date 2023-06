A flash flood watch remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVG Met Office says there will be showers and thunderstorm activity across the country.

Weather officials say some improvements may be noticeable this morning in some areas, however forecast model guidance suggests that activity is likely to restart later today.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related