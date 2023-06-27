SVGCC recognizes forty-five outstanding sports performers for 2023

In a most impressive 2nd Sports Awards and Dinner last evening at its Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute at the Diamond Industrial Estate, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College recognised its 45 Outstanding Sports Performers for 2023.

From among them, the 15 Top performers were named including Footballer of the Year, Steven Pierre of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 1. Netballer of the Year, Kyila Miller of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2. Cricketer of the Year, Reshawn Lewis of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education. Table Tennis Player of the Year, Leah Cumberbatch of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies. Basketballer of the Year, Kirtney Franklyn of Associates Combined.

Volleyballer of the Year, Jamar Cropper of Associates Combined. Athlete of the Year, Teia La Borde of Mustangs Track Club. Non-Affiliated Athlete of the Year, Teia La Borde of Mustangs Track Club. Non-affiliated Entity of the Year, Hope and Hope Incorporated’s BlueChip Academy. Division of the Year, the Division of Arts, Sciences, and General Studies. Unsung Heroes, Jimmel Lewis of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2; Rueben Ross of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education; Orianne Ambris of the Division Technical and Vocation Education; Jlan Mc Master of Associates Combined; Jahva Audain of Associates Combined; Clenetta Brudy of Associates Combined, and Marsha Marshall of Associates Combined. The Most Promising Athlete, Rayshawn Lewis of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education. Sportswoman of the Year, Teia La Borde of Mustangs Track Club. Sportsman of the Year, Kirtney Franklyn of Associates Combined; and Sports Personality of the Year, Kirtney Franklyn of Associates Combined.

The Awards were held under the theme “Maintaining and Elevated Standard, and Barrister-at-Law, Akin John delivered a most stirring Feature Address.

