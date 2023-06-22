SVG Coast Guard releases important message for all boat owners

This is an announcement by St.Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

A warning has been received that a violent storm or hurricane is due in our area in approximately 48 hours.

You should take the following action as soon as possible:

1. ​ Pull all small boats well clear of the water.

2. ​ Small boats and yachts which cannot be pulled clear of the water

​should be moved to a sheltered position and anchored or moored

​securely. You are advised NOT to leave boats alongside jetties.

3. ​ If your ship is visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, you are advised

to complete discharging cargo as soon as possible and to make for a sheltered area well clear of the hurricane track. If you MUST stay, choose a sheltered location and anchor or moor securely.

4. ​ If your vessel is fully seaworthy, you may find it necessary, as

the wind and seas build up, to proceed to sea and to ride out the

storm in open water seeking shelter from the land as the wind

direction changes. Remember to stock up with plenty of food and water.

St. Vincent does not possess hurricane holes but for Southerly winds up to 50 knots Port Elizabeth, Bequia has been found to provide reasonable shelter.

The nearest hurricane holes are Marigot Bay, St. Lucia, Prickly Bay or Port Egmont, Grenada, and Stables Bay, Trinidad. Be warned that the majority of hurricanes swing toward the North.

Please remember that each boat owner is responsible for his vessel and that early action to protect your vessel can save lives and loss of valuable property.

