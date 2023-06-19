Police probes into the discovery of a partially decomposed body near a school in Kingstown

Police say investigators are currently investigating the discovery of a partially decomposed body in a blue Toyota Hilux automobile parked outside the Kingstown Preparatory School.

In a press release circulated to the media moments ago, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the deceased was identified to be Gregory Linton, a 43-year-old of Dominica/Glen.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death, the press release stated.

Members of the public who have information that can help with the investigation are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 999/911. All calls will be treated confidentially, the press release further stated.

