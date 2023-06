The holder of the 2022 Road March title Orande “Kemmy” Christopher says things have been going well for vincy mas thus far.

Kemmy who won the roach March last year with his track titled “the call” said a lot of focus is being placed on his performance for soca monarch this year.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Carnival update.

Photo credit: Kemmy Christopher

