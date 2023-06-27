Sri Lanka and Scotland wins Group B matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Tournament

Sri Lanka and Scotland won yesterday’s Group B matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 133 runs and knocked them out of contention for a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

The scores: Sri Lanka 325 off 49.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 103 off 103 balls, Sadeera Samarawickrama 82 off 86 balls, Mark Adair 4-46, Barry McCarty 3-56), Ireland 192 off 31 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 5-79).

Scotland beat Oman by 76 runs. The scores: Scotland 320 off 50 overs (Brandon McMullen 136 off 121 balls, Richie Berrington 60 off 62 balls, Bilal Khan 5-55), Oman 244-9 off 50 overs (Naseem Khushi 69 off 53 balls, Chris Greaves 5-53).

Last Saturday, Zimbabwe beat the West Indies by 36 runs in Group A. The scores: Zimbabwe 268 off 49.5 overs, Sikander Raja 68 off 58 balls, Ryan Burl 50 off 57 balls, Keemo Paul 3-61), the West Indies 233 off 44.4 overs Kyle Mayers 56, Roston Chase 44, Tendal Chatara 3-52).

The West Indies are playing again today in a crucial match against the Netherlands. The Netherland won the toss and are fielding.

