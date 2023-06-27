Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan reflects on his time in SVG

Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan has said that the Republic of China, Taiwan is a longtime friend and diplomatic partner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Lan was speaking on NBC Radio recently, as he prepares to leave for Taiwan in July to take up official duties there.

Ambassador Lan said he had a great time as he looked back at his two year tenure in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He will be replaced by Ambassador Fiona Fen.

The Taiwan Government has made significant contributions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in several areas over the years.

