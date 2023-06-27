Heads of Missions and Consulates of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue discussions today at the 8th Biennial Consultation, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The consultation is taking place at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room with the theme “Respair – Renewing Our Thrust in the Global Arena”.

In her remarks at the opening ceremony yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Sandy Peters-Phillips, highlighted some of the areas to be addressed during the Consultation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters is hopeful that the consultation will seek to improve the implementation of the country’s foreign policy thrust.

And Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said the Government is depending on the Missions and Consulates to assist in lifting the profile of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

