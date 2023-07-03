Sri Lanka sealed a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year with victory by 9 wickets with 101 balls remaining over Zimbabwe in yesterday’s Super Six Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka won the toss, put Zimbabwe in to bat first and dismissed them for 165 off 32.2 overs. For Sri Lanka, off-spinner, Maheesh Theekshana took 4-25 and left-arm, fast bowler, Dilshan Madushanka had 3-15 after Sean Williams top-scored with 56 off 57 balls for Zimbabwe.

Openers, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne (30) then put on 103 off 19.5 overs for the first wicket. Nissanka went on to 101 not out of 102 balls as Sri Lanka replied with 169-1 off 33-1 overs.

The final scores: Zimbabwe 165 off 32.2 overs, Sri Lanka 169-1 off 33-1 overs.

The Netherlands and Oman are meeting now in another Super Six match.

Oman won the toss and are fielding.

