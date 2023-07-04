Police launches investigations into the death of Greiggs resident

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Osborne Jerry Haywood, a forty-two (42) year-old Labourer of Greiggs, which occurred at about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday 01st July in Greiggs.

Police say preliminary information revealed that at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, the police at the Biabou Police Station received a report from a caller by telephone stating that gunshots were being fired in the vicinity of the Greiggs Hardcourt and an unknown man was on the ground.

Acting on the information received, Divisional Commander, and Superintendent of Police, Trevor Bailey headed a party of Police Officers to Greiggs to visit the scene and conduct investigations.

On arrival, Haywood was discovered lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be an injury to the left side of his face. He was later identified. The District Medical Officer also visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police with this investigation can call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at telephone number 1-784-458-4200 or, any Police Station or Police Officer

The Police say that all information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

