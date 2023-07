MRS ANN-MARIE OLLIVIERRE better known as NANA and TANTY ANN of Cane Garden died on Friday June 16th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Thursday July 6th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The Service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related