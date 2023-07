MR DAVID LENARD THOMAS better known as LUB-ZE of Akers died on Monday June 26th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 15th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Church, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

