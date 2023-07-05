Sandy Bay Government , Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia and St. Martins Secondary takes top places in this years Junior Calypso Monarch

The Sandy Bay Government School is celebrating after winning the Primary School category of the 2023 Junior Calypso Monarch at the Victoria Park yesterday.

Devine Walters won the competition for the second consecutive year with her song “Nation Building”.

Divyne Hackshaw of the Argyle Roman Catholic primary School placed second with “Love the Children More”

Deannice Davis of the Calder Government School took the third spot with “Gratitude”.

In the Secondary School category, Omani Cupid of the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia took the crown with his song “My Time”.

Second place went to Christian Christopher of the St. Vincent Grammar School with “Build the Rocket Fast”

Shenea Stephens of the Girls High School placed 3rd with Age Limit and Zion Lewis of St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown 4th with “Change the Van Culture”.

In the Soca Category, De-Andre Simmons of the St. Martins Secondary School took the crown with his rendition of “Stadium”.

Deano Nero from Sandy Bay Secondary School placed 2nd with “Let Me Go”

Christian Christopher – St. Vincent Grammar School took the third spot with “Carnival is”.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

