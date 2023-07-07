Latest News NBC’s CELAC Report- Friday July 7th 2023 Noel July 7, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint The situation in Haiti will be among matters addressed at the EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels later this month. Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s CELAC report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CELAC-ECOSOC-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Efforts are being made to address the issue of limited space at various cemeteriesNext: Minister of Finance outlines several infrastructural development projects Related Stories Windward Islands Under-19s beat defending champions, Barbados Under-19s by 4 wickets 1 min read Latest News Windward Islands Under-19s beat defending champions, Barbados Under-19s by 4 wickets July 7, 2023 Vincentians urged not to go “headways” this carnival 1 min read Latest News Vincentians urged not to go “headways” this carnival July 7, 2023 “EVO- A Night of Ragga Soca” takes place tonight 1 min read Latest News “EVO- A Night of Ragga Soca” takes place tonight July 7, 2023