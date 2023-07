MR OTTO JAMES JACKSON of Kingstown Park formerly of Frenches died on Tuesday June 13th at the age of 91. He was a Retired Customs Guard. The funeral takes place on Friday July 21st at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

