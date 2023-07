MRS ELMA COLEEN BOBB better known as COREEN CHAMBER BOBB of Kearton’s Hill died on Monday July 10th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 23rd at the Barrouallie Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

