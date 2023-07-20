Prime Minister Gonsalves urges Vincentians to remain calm following mass shooting

Prime Minister the Honorable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is urging all Vincentians to remain calm and resolute at this time.

The Prime Minister made this appeal as he addressed the nation following a mass shooting last night that claimed the lives of five persons. He further appealed to Vincentians to assist the police with any information they may have.

The Prime Minister indicated that he held discussions with the acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel; Mistier of Finance Camillo Gonsalves; and the Commissioner of Police.

