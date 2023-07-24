Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Glen Beache is encouraging persons in the hotel and tourism industry to invest in their business.

Beache give the encouragement during an interview with the API where he explained that the investment should not only be monetary but an investment of time as well.

The SVGTA CEO added as SVG as a destination continues to grow, they must maintain and keep up to date with the industry or they will be left behind.

