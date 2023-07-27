Day 2 of the 3-day Cricket West Indies (CWI) 3-day Championship

The Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s trailed Jamaica Men’s Under-19s by 131 runs at the close of play yesterday, the second day of their 3-day Cricket West Indies (CWI) 3-day Championship at the Park Hill Playing Field.

On Tuesday’s first day of the match, no play was possible because of rain.

Yesterday, the Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s made 133, D. A Joseph top-scored with 45. Fast bowler, R. O Edwards took 6-34 for Jamaica Men’s Under-19s who closed the day on 264-8. J. Beckford scored 100 not out, J. E. Z Johnson made 49 and B. J Barnes contributed 36. Fast bowler, K. W. J Gassie took 3-33 for the Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s.

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19s declared their 1st innings on 95-6. Guyana Men’s Under-19s were 153-4 by the close of play and were leading by 57 runs on 1st innings with 6 wickets remaining. S. C Yearwood made 52.

And at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Barbados Men’s Under-19s took a first innings lead of 118 runs with 6 wickets remaining against the Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s.

Only 43.4 overs were possible on Tuesday’s 1st day of the match with Barbados on 97-8. Yesterday, they went on to score 101-9 in their 1st innings after Z. P. J Brathwaite’s 35 top-score. C. O Landerfort took 4-21 for the Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s, and K. T Nisbett had 3-38. The Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s were dismissed for 123. N. A Sealey took 6-31 and S. S. E Worrell had 3-39.

In their 2nd innings, Barbados Men’s Under-19s were 141-4 at the close.

Today is the final day in the three matches.

