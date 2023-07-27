SVG defeated Grenada in the Windward Islands Schools Games Football Championships

St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Grenada 2-0 yesterday in the Football Championship of this year’s Windward Islands Schools Games in Grenada.

A goal by Denzil Bascombe in the 75th minute, followed by Michran John’s 89th minute goal sealed victory for St Vincent and the Grenadines who were beaten 3-2 by St Lucia on Monday.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ last match in the Football Championship will be against Dominica today.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related