SVG will participate in grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of CARICOM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be among countries in the region participating in the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Emancipation Day, Tuesday August 1st, at the Victoria Park.

The historic event, scheduled to commence at 2pm, will commemorate five decades of regional integration, co-operation, and the collective journey towards freedom and unity among Caribbean nations.

The CARICOM 50th Anniversary Celebration seeks to honor the visionaries and leaders who laid the foundation for regional co-operation in 1973. Over the past half-century, CARICOM has played a vital role in fostering economic development, social progress, cultural exchange and movement of people among member states; creating an indelible impact on the lives of millions of people across the Caribbean.

The August 1st event at the Victoria Park is expected to be a vibrant display of Caribbean culture.

It will feature cultural performances by local artistes, dancers, and musicians, showcasing the diversity and richness of our shared heritage.

There will also be an Art and Craft Exhibition, showcasing traditional and contemporary Caribbean art and craft. An array of authentic Caribbean dishes will also be available, offering a taste of the region’s diverse culinary delights.

A Ceremony will be held to pay tribute to the pioneers of CARICOM and recognize their outstanding contribution to the Caribbean community.

