India takes lead in ODI series against West Indies

India defeated the West Indies by 5 wickets with 163 balls remaining as they took a 1-0 lead in the first of their 3-match One Day International (ODI) Series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados yesterday.

India’s left-arm spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, orchestrated a spectacular collapse of 7-26 off 44 balls as the West Indies, sent in to bat first, collapsed from 88-3 to 114 all out.

Ishsan Kishan (52 off 46 balls) and Shubman Gill (7 off 16 balls) then spearheaded the chase, captain Rohit Sharma made 16 not out, and while India lost five wickets along the way, there was no real panic as they claimed victory at 118-5 off 22.5 overs.

Captain Shai Hope led the batting for the West Indies with 43 off 45 balls, and Alick Athanaze made 22 off 18 balls. The next best score by a West Indian batsman was 17 by opening batsman, Brandon King. Kuldeep Yadav took 4-6 and Ravindra Jadeja captured 3-37.

The final scores: The West Indies 114 off 23 overs, India 118-5 off 22.5 overs.

The 2nd One Day International (ODI) will be tomorrow also at Kensington Oval, Barbados at 9.30 a. m.

Photo credit: Cricket Times

