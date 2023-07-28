Results of the CWI 3-day Cricket Championship

Jamaica Men’s Under-19s, Guyana Men’s Under-19s, and Barbados Men’s Under-19s won matches in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 3-day Cricket Championship in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Jamaica Men’s Under-19s defeated the Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s by 3 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: The Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s 133 and 258, Jamaica Men’s Under-19 264 and 130-7.

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, Guyana Men’s Under-19s beat Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19s by 5 wickets.

The scores: Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19s 95-6 declared and 155, Guyana Men’s Under-19s 176 and 75-5.

And at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Barbados Men’s Under-19s won from the Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s by 85 runs.

The scores: Barbados Men’s Under-19s 101-9 declared and 189-9 declared, the Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s 123 and 82.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related