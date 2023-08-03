Biabou and North Windward wins their All Windward Football Championship matches

Biabou and North Windward won matches in the All Windward Football Championship at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown last weekend.

Biabou beat Diamonds 3-0 with 2 goals from Nyian Byron and 1 by Elroy Lewis.

North Windward defeated Defending Champions, Marriaqua 2-1.

Akram Edwards and Terenzo Da Souza netted a goal each for North Windward.

Kelroy Frederick converted for Marriaqua.

Two matches are scheduled for today at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

At 5.00 p. m, Richland Park will meet Caliaqua, and at 7.00 p. m, Greggs will oppose Marriaqua.

