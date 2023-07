MR RUDOLPH EVANS GUY better known as ARTHUR-JESSI and SEE DUCK of Caruth formerly of Richland Park, Marriaqua died on Wednesday July 19th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 12th at the International Pentecost Church, Richland Park. The body lies at the Church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related