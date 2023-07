MRS EULALIE EUGINA THOMAS better known as EULIE, MISS T and O’LADY of St John’s US Virgin Islands, Tortola and Calder died on Sunday July 23rd at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 5th at the New Testament church of God, International Worship Centre, Tortola. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 10:45.

