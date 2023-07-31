VINLEC has made immense strides over the years – says PM Gonsalves

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited {VINLEC}, has made tremendous strides in providing electricity throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided an update on the extent of electricity coverage on Radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government has made significant investments in VINLEC over the years.

Chief Executive Officer of VINLEC, Dr. Vaughn Lewis says the company will continue to take steps to collect outstanding payments from customers.

He was speaking in light of an exercise which began on July 24th, where electricity supply was discontinued for customers with consecutive unpaid bills or accounts with arrears.

Dr. Lewis said less than two percent of the more than 48-thousand account holders were affected during this exercise.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Like this: Like Loading...

Related