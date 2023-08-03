Trinity University School of Medicine begins an expansion project on its campus

The Trinity University School of Medicine is aiming to achieve excellence throughout the Caribbean, as it prepares to embark on a campus expansion project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Dr. John Geisler, Dean and Provost at Trinity, who was speaking during a News Conference hosted by the Medical School last Friday.

Dr. Geisler said Trinity University will be working closely with the Ministry of Education to help develop the local Education sector.

Photo credit: Trinity School of Medicine

