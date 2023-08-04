Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries Saboto Caesar is attending the 9th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Conclave.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Furthering Economic Partnerships for Shared & Sustained Growth” being held on 3 – 5 August 2023 in India.

Minister Caesar will also be joined by Agro-Processing, Specialist Consultant, Mahendra Ramdular at this meeting. Ramdular recently conducted a series of Agro-processing consultations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a number of stakeholders here and is expected to continue consultations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and CELAC member states.

The Conference aims to focus on key areas such as Trade Facilitation, Agriculture & Food Processing, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical and Automotive, IT and Electronics, Infrastructure and Energy, Defence and Chemicals.

This meeting will facilitate networking through B2B meetings, create a platform for interaction among businesses from India and LAC region, create awareness on opportunities to diversify supply chains and capitalise on the trade and investment prospects through alignment with stakeholders.

Sessions will tackle: “Agriculture and Food Processing: Partnering in food Security” and “CARICOM Cooperation: Unleashing the Potential of Global South.” The conference will see delegates from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Panama, Guyana, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines engaging in trade and development discussions.

Emerging as one of the largest gatherings of senior ministers, policy makers and business leaders from Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) Region and India, across sectors since 2007; the event has become an essential avenue for the India – LAC economic partnership.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in conjunction with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India have partnered to initiate the event.

