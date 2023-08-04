Police are continuing investigations into the death of Michael Odu, a 29-year-old Nigerian medical student.

Police say Odu and a group of friends went to Fort Duvenette for a picnic around noon on Tuesday August 1, 2023.

He reportedly crossed over to Young Island later the same day, and while attempting to return to Fort Duvenette, he encountered problems.

Odu was pulled unconscious from the sea and attempts were made to resuscitate him.

He was taken by water taxi to Young Island Dock and then to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Photo credit: Financial Crime Academy

