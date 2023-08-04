The West Indies secured a narrow four-run win over India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, South Trinidad yesterday to go 1-0 up in their five-match Twenty/20 International Series.

The West Indies made 149-6 off their 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

The West Indies recovered from 4-96 as Captain, Rovman Powell hit 48 off 32 balls including 3 fours and 3 sixes to lead the West Indies batting. Nicholas Pooran scored 41 off 34 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. Brandon King contributed, 28.

For India, leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal took 2-24, and and left-arm, fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh had 2-31.

India’s chase didn’t start well. They lost openers, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in the first powerplay with just 28 runs scored.

A 39-run third wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (21) and debutant, Tilak Varma (39) provided some stability for India before they fell in quick succession and left India on 77-4 after 11 overs.

India eventually found themselves 140-8 needing 10 to win off the last over with Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh at the crease facing fast bowler, Romario Shepherd.

The first ball of the last over saw Shepherd bowl a brilliant Yorker to dismiss Yadav. India lost a second wicket in the over when Singh was run out for 11 by a return from Shimron Hetmyer which left India needing six runs off the last ball with one wicket in hand.

In the end, Shepherd’s last ball was hit for just a single by Mukesh Kumar meaning India finished on 145-9, with the West Indies securing the win and a 1-0 series lead in the 5-match series.

Jason Holder was excellent with the ball and took 2-19 from his four overs, while Shepherd and Obed McCoy also took 2 wickets, each.

The final scores: The West Indies 149-6 off 20 overs, India 145-9 off 20 overs.

The second Twenty/20 International will take place on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Photo credit: The times of India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related