SVG will continue to receive financial assistance from the African Export-Import Bank

The African Export-Import Bank will continue to provide financial support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Development Projects.

The commitment came following discussions on Saturday, between Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a high-level delegation from the Bank.

President of the Bank, Professor Benedict Ora-mah, spoke about the Bank’s interest in funding such projects.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the opening of the Afrexim-bank’s CARICOM Office is a very important strategic development.

The African Export–Import Bank is a pan-African multilateral financial institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank.

Photo credit: Azeus Convene

