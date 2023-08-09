Vincentians are being asked to wear clothing that represents their ethnic background today.

This appeal was made by Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne as they observe Indigenous Wear Day as part of the activities to observe Emancipation month.

Miss Browne said a program dubbed Culture Pot will also take place at the Peace Memorial Hall today.

She said this event will celebrate and showcase all the indigenous foods, talents and traditions of Vincentians from 10AM to 3PM.

Emancipation Month is being observed with the theme: Embracing Our Past, Forging Ahead in the Future

