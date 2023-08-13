Glen Beache to head Invest SVG

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) – Mr. Glen Beache will head Invest SVG, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced on radio today (August 13).

According to its LinkedIn page, Invest SVG (St. Vincent & the Grenadines) is the official investment agency of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – operating under the direction of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Sustainable Development.

It was formerly known as National Investment Promotions Inc.

On local radio today, Dr. Gonsalves said Mr. Beache had to resign as CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority because he applied for the job as Executive Director of Invest SVG and after a process, he received the job.

On August 3, 2023, Mr. Beache announced to State media that September 8, 2023, will be his last day as CEO of the SVGTA.

He served the Authority for some thirteen (13) years.

On radio today, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves said “There were several applicants, and a process was done”.

“Several persons were shortlisted; they were interviewed by the independent process and he (Glen Beache) was scored the highest and was offered the job,” the prime minister said.

Dr. Gonsalves said Mr. Beache has “settled terms with them, so he can’t hold two jobs. He had to resign from the Tourism Authority”.

Dr. Gonsalves said the position at Invest SVG was advertised after the organisation’s previous Executive Director – Ms. Annette Mark resigned.

Ms. Mark resigned as Executive Director of Invest SVG in December 2022.

She told NBC Radio on Sunday (August 13) that she is the Focal Point for Sandals International in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sandals International is constructing a resort with over 300 rooms at Buccament Bay which is scheduled to be operational during the first quarter of 2024.

Ms. Mark was appointed as the Executive Director of Invest SVG on the 16th October, 2017.

The next CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority

Dr. Gonsalves said he has been advised by Tourism Minister Carlos James that he (Mr. James) wants to have someone come in, in a transitional period for a few months, to head the Authority.

“I don’t know if it’s six months or so, to hold the office and to suggest some possible reforms because we wanted to do some amendments to the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Act,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

“And a new pair of eyes may help in that regard, experienced eyes and we’ll advertise that, he said, adding that, “we will have a new chief executive officer of the Tourism Authority in due course”.

Feature photo by: VincyMas

