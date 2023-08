MS HILDRED DOREEN MURRAY of Plan Village, Chateaubelair died on Wednesday August 2nd at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 19th at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related