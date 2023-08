MS MAGGIE EGLANTINE FERGUS better known as MAGGIE COBBLER of Basin Hill, Mt Bentick, Georgetown died on Friday August 11th at 100 years old. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 26th at the Langley Park church of Christ. The Body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

