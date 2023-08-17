Newly appointed Senator, Shackell Bobb will work closely with the Prime Minister’s Youth Advisory Council

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the newly-appointed Government Senator Shackell Bobb will be working closely with the Prime Minister’s Youth Advisory Council.

The Council, which is expected to be officially launched later this month, will be chaired by Budget Analyst Anson Latchman.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke of some of the duties of the new Senator, during his remarks at a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said Senator Bobb will also have an important role in other areas.

Senator Bobb will serve as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

