Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture now postponed

The Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture, which was scheduled to take place tonight has been postponed.

The lecture was to be hosted by the University of the West Indies Global Campus, in collaboration with The Friends of Oscar Allen and the Diamonites organisation

It was scheduled to be presented by Dr. Michael Garrey Dennie, Professor of History at St. Mary’s College, Maryland and one of the three Vincentians writing a multi-volume on St Vincent and the Grenadines

Professor Dennie will speak on the theme: Emancipation Still Comin.

The UWI Global Campus says a new date and time for the lecture will be announced shortly.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related