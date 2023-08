St Lucia Kings gained a 54-run win over Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: St Lucia Kings 201-6 off 20 overs (Sean Williams 47 off 30 balls, Faf du Plesis 46 off 32 balls, Jason Holder 4-38), Barbados Royals 147 off 20 overs (Nyeem Young 48 off 39 balls, Mathew Forde 3-12).

The Championship will continue tomorrow.

