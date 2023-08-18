A wide cross-section of the society gathered at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown last night, to witness the official launch of the Institute of Governance and Politics of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Then launch was hosted by the ruling Unity Labour Party, ULP, with the theme: Building Future Leaders Today

Delivering the feature address at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained what the Institute is about.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters said the newly-launched Institute will help to enlighten citizens on a range of critical issues.

The launch was also addressed by Minister of Urban Development Energy, Seaport Administration, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne.

Photo credit: Vincy Powa

Like this: Like Loading...

Related