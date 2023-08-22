The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has contracted the firm Meiro-vich Consulting to finalize the design and update the Environmental and Social Assessment for the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital.

Eco-engineering Consultants Limited – a Trinidad-based company and Xyched Systems Solution a St Lucia-based Company were both sub-contracted to conduct the Environmental and Social Assessment.

Speaking on NBC s Face to Face programme, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained why Meiro-vich Consulting was hired to finalize the design.

The Prime Minister disclosed that the review by Meiro-vich Consulting of the original design, revealed some shortcomings.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

