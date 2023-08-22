The National Insurance Services (NIS) said as it continues to pay close attention to the issue of Pension Reform, it is looking at ways to improve its services.

Director of the NIS Stewart Haynes reiterated this commitment, during a media briefing, hosted by the NIS yesterday to discuss the 11th Actuarial Report., which was produced by an independent Actuary.

Mr. Haynes said the NIS remains concerned about the low coverage of self-employed people and their contributions towards Social Security.

He said contribution towards the National Insurance Fund should be mandatory and they are continuing to work with self-employed people to have them make their contributions.

Mr. Haynes added that the NIS is also working to reduce its Administrative costs from fifteen percent to ten percent.

Photo credit: LinkedIn

