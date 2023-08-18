MET office currently monitoring three weather disturbances

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says its is monitoring the progress of three weather disturbances located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

The Met Office says, of immediate interest is the system closest to the region which is located several hundred miles to the east-southeast of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The movement is generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

The latest model forecast guidance suggests that although this system is predicted to be a strong tropical wave as it moves across SVG and the Eastern Caribbean over the weekend, the probability of development into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm is very low at this time.

The Met Office says, regardless of development, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds as well as deterioration of the sea conditions are expected across SVG from late Saturday and during Sunday. Due to the already saturated nature of the soils from recent rainfall events, flash-flood watches or warnings may be required within the upcoming days.

All residents are advised to keep informed and pay close attention to information being issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services by visiting their website or following on Facebook.

Photo credit: Slide Share

Like this: Like Loading...

Related