MR RANDOLPH ROGER CADOUGAN of Clare Valley formerly of Troumaca died on Sunday July 30th at the age of 66.The funeral takes place on Saturday August 26th at the Troumaca Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. Transportation will be available from Kingston for persons wishing to attend the funeral.

