MRS DORNA MARIA PARSONS nee GORDON of Wil-d, Barbados formerly of Evesham died on Saturday August 5th at the age of 71. There will be a viewing on Thursday August 22nd at the Jo-anne Jones Funeral Home from 3:30 pm and the funeral takes place on Friday August 25th at the Colly-more Rock Church of the Nazarene, Wildey (Wild-d), Barbados. The viewing begins at 12:30. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Coral Ridge Memorial Chapel, Cemetery, Christ Church, Barbados.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related