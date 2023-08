MS LERIS PRESCOTT of Evesham died on Saturday August 5th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 27th at the Mt. Sinai Spiritual Baptist Church, Carrierre. The body lies at the church from 11:30 am. The service begins at 12:30 pm. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery, Evesham.

