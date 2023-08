MRS LUENDA ESTALITHA JONES better known as MACK-MAY LOU of Mt Pleasant, Stubbs died on Wednesday August 9th at the age of 99. The funeral takes place on Monday August 28th at the St Sylvans Anglican Church, Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The Service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St Joseph Cemetery, Stubbs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related