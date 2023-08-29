Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis calls for stronger efforts to be made at the global level to address the issue of climate change

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in the region are being urged to make a greater push at the international level for collaboration to address the issue of climate change.

The appeal came from Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of the OECS Authority Dr. Terrance Drew, during a brief visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the weekend.

Dr. Drew told NBC that climate change is of critical importance.

Dr Drew also noted that there needs to be regional collaboration to deal with the matter of energy.

