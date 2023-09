Australia Under-19s defeated England Under-19s by 38 runs in the 3rd Youth One Day International (ODI) which was reduced to 40 overs because of rain at Beckenham, England yesterday.

The scores: Australia Under-19s 242-7 off 40 overs, England Under-19s 204 off 37 overs.

Australia Under-19s lead the 5-match series 2-0.

